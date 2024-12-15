The St. Louis Blues sent a major message to veteran forward Brandon Saad, who was designated a healthy scratch for the first time in the 2024-25 NHL season.

And according to a new report, it looks as though Saad could soon be on the move. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Blues are looking to unload Saad and find a buyer to take his contract off their hands; he has one year remaining on his current deal. \

The Blues, who just acquired defenseman Cam Fowler from the Anaheim Ducks, experienced a resurgence under new head coach Jim Montgomery. Despite Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, they're back at the .500 mark and in the thick of the postseason race.

They'll return home to face the New York Rangers, who are embroiled in multiple trade rumors of their own, on Sunday at Enterprise Center.

Are the Blues about to trade Brandon Saad?

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday's rumor isn't the first time in recent memory that he's been said to be on the trading block. Earlier this summer, rumors surfaced that the Blues were looking to find a trading partner for Saad, who has one more year remaining on his current deal with a $4.5 million cap hit.

Taken with the 43rd overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks, Saad helped them to the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championships before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets because of salary cap restraints.

But in one of the most lopsided and worst trades in team history, the Blackhawks re-acquired Saad and sent Russian sniper Artemi Panarin back to Columbus, a trade that Blackhawks fans would reverse in a heartbeat if they could.

Saad has also played for the Colorado Avalanche before joining the Blues in 2021. In 27 games this season, Saad has just four goals with six assists.