As the 2024-25 NHL season progresses, the transaction ticker continues to heat up. Another wave was sent across the pro hockey landscape as reports broke Saturday morning that the Anaheim Ducks were trading defenseman Cam Fowler. The destination? None other than the St. Louis Blues, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli on X, formerly Twitter.

“Trade details: To #stlblues: D Cam Fowler, 2027 4th Rd Pick,” posted Seravalli on the social media platform. “To #NHLDucks: 2027 2nd Rd Pick, D Jeremie Biakabatuka. Ducks retain $2.5 million on Fowler's $6.5 million remaining over this year and next. Like Corey Perry (988), Fowler ends up 9 games short of 1,000 as a Duck.”

Fowler, the 33-year-old defenseman, has played for the Ducks his entire career thus far. Now, he gets a change of scenery. Blues GM Doug Armstrong likely made this move to add more veteran depth, as the team has lost players due to injury. Nick Leddy could possibly be out for a while as well due to his lower body injury. After hiring Jim Montgomery to return to the post of head coach, the Blues have gone 5-2-1 and are now just four points behind the last wild card spot. Could this be the start of another St. Louis postseason run?

Cam Fowler looks to make impact with Blues

In the Central Division, the Blues are currently 13 points behind the Winnipeg Jets, who are currently in line to win the Presidents' Trophy as the highest scoring team in the league. This trade doesn't really move the needle too much, as Fowler is more of a solid veteran at this point instead of true difference-maker. Still, St. Louis isn't too far away from that last Wild Card spot. Momentum means more in hockey than in roughly in any other sport. If a team gets hot at the right time, a Stanley Cup run isn't improbable.

They won a Stanley Cup back in 2018-19 yet haven't made it to the playoffs since the 2021-22 season. Drew Bannister struggled to make an impact in his first time as an NHL head coach and was relieved in favor of Montgomery. Can the former head coach of the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins lead them back to the postseason? If they can continue their winning ways since his appointment, anything is possible. As long as he's healthy, Fowler should be at least somewhat useful for the Blues. For the price they paid, somewhat useful is just fine.

GRADE FOR BLUES: 8/10

Ducks look to continue rebuilding with young talent

Pat Verbeek has been general manager of the Ducks since 2022. His main task: to rebuild the organization into a perennial contender once again. He had already helped with that process in Tampa Bay with the Lightning and also assisted Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman in Detroit as well. Now it's his turn to revive a franchise back to its previous glory.

Fowler was a beloved long-time member of the Ducks organization. He played his entire professional career in Anaheim. He almost made it to 1,000 games played with the team. Now, he moves on to St. Louis for a second-round pick that won't convey until 2027 and young defensive prospect Biakabatuka. Not the biggest return. Hopefully those pieces can turn into someone like Fowler, a player who impacted the Ducks on and off the ice. If they are going to return to contender ship, more players like him will be needed.

GRADE FOR DUCKS: 6/10