Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle may benefit from a change of scenery ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Seattle Kraken are on the outside looking in when it comes to the Western Conference playoff race. It's been a rough year for the NHL's youngest franchise. However, it's also been a rough year for forward Jordan Eberle, even when considering his recent three-point game.

The NHL Trade Deadline presents opportunities for teams to shake up their rosters in a meaningful way. It also gives players a chance to contribute to a new team in a new situation. A change of scenery could be what a struggling player needs to rediscover their previous form.

This could apply to Eberle. The veteran forward has just nine goals this season. Five of those nine goals have come in the month of January alone. Eberle has struggled with injury and has had some rough luck overall.

The Kraken are slightly outside of the final Western Conference playoff spot as of now. If they decide to sell off, though, Jordan Eberle could find himself on a new team. Here are the three best landing spots in case the Kraken decide to move their veteran forward ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Bruins are a darkhorse

The Boston Bruins are playoff contenders much to the chagrin of their Atlantic Division rivals. Their historic 65-win season from 2022-23 won't be matched for some time. But the Bruins are still a great team, and they could add some firepower at the NHL Trade Deadline.

As a result, Boston could be one of the teams that call the Kraken for Eberle. The Bruins are looking to strengthen their middle six. And in Boston, Eberle should be able to find his game surrounded by one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this year.

Jordan Eberle does have a high salary which makes a trade difficult. However, if the Kraken and Bruins can make something work, the veteran forward could have a major impact as Boston attempts to win their first Stanley Cup since 2011.

Blues could be in play

If the Kraken decide to sell, a playoff rival could be a landing spot for Eberle. The St. Louis Blues occupy the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. They aren't secure in this position, though. St. Louis is tied on points with the Nashville Predators, and are only two points ahead of Seattle.

The Blues need to make a move to help separate them from the others. If Seattle falls behind, they could call the Kraken about Eberle. St. Louis could use a bit of scoring depth as they try to keep up with the other teams around them.

There are certainly a lot of obstacles that need to be overcome in order for this to happen. That said, Jordan Eberle could provide the Blues with much-needed firepower. It'd be wise for St. Louis to try and work something out with the Kraken ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Capitals need an offensive spark

The Washington Capitals are hanging around in the Eastern Conference playoff race. That said, Washington needs to make a move, as they have a lot of ground to cover. They are six points out of a playoff spot as the league enters a schedule break for the NHL All-Star Game.

Of the three teams on this list, the Capitals need offense in the worst way. They are one of the worst offenses in the league statistically speaking. In fact, they average the fewest goals per game in the Eastern Conference. This needs to change, especially when contending with high-scoring teams like the Detroit Red Wings.

Jordan Eberle has not had the easiest season. That said, he would immediately become one of Washington's best offensive options. If the Kraken fall behind their Western rivals, don't be surprised if the Capitals come calling.