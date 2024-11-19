The Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle mightily in 2024-25, and despite not making a playoff appearance since 2021, it doesn't look like the roster as currently constructed has a chance to rectify that this season.

That means a couple of veterans could be on their way out the door before the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline — and that includes defenseman David Savard.

Savard is one of the most coveted players on the market due to the scarcity of available right-shot defensemen, RG's Marco D'Amico reported on Tuesday. And considering the 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract, it makes sense that Habs GM Kent Hughes would look to move the Stanley Cup champion.

“He’s a Cup-winning, top 4, right-shot defenseman,” an NHL source told D'Amico this week. “I don’t know if we’d necessarily pay a 1st-round pick for him, but another team with real Cup aspirations surely could without anyone raising an eyebrow. From what I’m hearing and seeing, Savard will likely be moved.”

The source continued: “If they can get a 1st-round pick or a good prospect for him, I don’t see why the Canadiens don’t make the move. They’re almost dead last with only [Patrik] Laine out with injury. Something’s got to give.”

There aren't too many right-shot defensemen on expiring contracts this year, with D'Amico pointing to San Jose Sharks blue liners Cody Ceci and Jan Rutta, newest Columbus Blue Jacket Dante Fabbro, and Philadelphia Flyers veteran Erik Johnson, along with Savard.

Savard saw his name swirling in trade rumors basically all of last season but never got moved. This year, though, it's very likely he will get a change of scenery. And that's especially true if Hughes decides to sell at the deadline.

Canadiens already planning to sell at trade deadline?

If the Canadiens don't quickly turn their season around, Savard could be the first domino to fall in a potential fire sale. Along with the San Jose Sharks, Montreal could be one of the league's most prominent sellers this year.

“Between Ceci and Savard, those will likely be the two rentals you’ll hear the most about for right-shots between now and then,” the source told D'Amico. “It’s not the strongest class of rentals, but [Sharks GM] Mike Grier and Kent Hughes will work that market to get what they need.”

Savard will likely be close to retirement when the Habs are ready to seriously compete for Stanley Cups again; that's evident the way the club has continued to flounder this season.

The Canadiens are 7-10-2 and dead last in the Atlantic Division, with not a ton of belief that the current roster can turn things around. Hughes will certainly have his work cut out for him as he looks to keep this squad competitive without sacrificing the future.

Savard's days as a member of the NHL's most storied franchise are probably numbered. It'll be interesting to see where the veteran ends up — and what Hughes is able to recoup in a potential trade.