The Montreal Canadiens are looking to trade one of their three goalies, but so far, they have yet to receive an offer.

As it stands today, the Montreal Canadiens have three goalies on their roster in Samuel Montembeault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau. However, they reportedly have no plans to keep all three for the full season.

The Canadiens are said to be interested in trading one of their goalies, with both Allen and Primeau being the prime candidates to get moved. Since Montembeault recently signed a three-year contract extension with an average salary of $3.15 million per season, it only makes sense that Montreal plans to keep him.

While the Canadiens are actively looking for potential deals for either goalie, however, it seems they have yet to receive an offer for them, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. It doesn't mean the market is dead for the goalies, it's just that the team and the fanbase will have to wait a little bit more in their search of potential trades.

“But the Montreal Canadiens are still hoping to move a goalie. They don’t want to hold three all season. They’re listening on Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau and would be willing to trade either. I don’t believe they’ve had a trade offer on either yet, but it’s still early,” LeBrun noted.

For what it's worth, there have been some reported interest in the Canadiens' goalies, particularly on Jake Allen. Both the Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres might have some interest in the 33-year-old netminder, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

In LeBrun's report, he also named the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricans and Edmonton Oilers as teams to keep an eye on as all three have goalie problems to address.

For now, the Canadiens will have to be more patient while they look for trade partners. By the looks of it, something could be in the works real soon if they play their cards right.