The Buffalo Sabres are looking for reinforcements to help them salvage a disappointing start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Buffalo Sabres entered the 2023-24 season as potential playoff contenders. Right now, however, the team is at a crossroads. After 26 games, Buffalo is the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference by points percentage. Only the Columbus Blue Jackets have a worse points percentage than Buffalo at this current juncture.

The Sabres have shown glimpses of the dynamic team we expected them to be. And there have been times when they have simply been unlucky, for whatever reason. That said, Buffalo hasn't helped themselves any. If they still have visions of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, then things need to change and do so soon.

Usually, this time of year would be a bit too early to make a notable trade. However, there are exceptions. We saw one exception with the Nikita Zadorov trade between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. Another exception comes when a team needs to make a move to save their season.

The Sabres are at the point where they may need to play saviour. They cannot allow things to continue snowballing as they have. With that in mind, let's identify a need and two early Buffalo Sabres trade targets for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Sabres need help in goal

There is one area where Buffalo can stand to upgrade. And it's one that arguably stood out as a concern during the regular season. The Sabres need a veteran presence in between the pipes. At least, one with a better track record than Eric Comrie.

This team felt comfortable entering the season with youngsters Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal. However, it hasn't worked as envisioned. To be fair, Luukkonen has played well enough. He owns a .907 save percentage through 13 games.

Levi, on the other hand, did not play well. He earned the starting job because of an amazing stretch toward the end of last season. In 2023-24, though, he struggled to a brutal .876 save percentage through nine games. As a result, he was sent down to the AHL.

Comrie has backed up Luukkonen since then. But he owns an even worse .863 save percentage through seven games. The Sabres need to stabilise their goaltending before they can begin to right the ship. And, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, Buffalo has explored the goalie market.

Red Wings' James Reimer is an option

Garrioch's report did not link Buffalo and Detroit Red Wings goalie James Reimer. However, there is still a fit here. Reimer has played six games for the Winged Wheel and has a sparkling .917 save percentage. It's an incredible bounceback for the veteran netminder who struggled with the San Jose Sharks last season.

Reimer had been the primary backup to Ville Husso. Given Husso's struggles, it seemed as if the 35-year-old was in the mix for more playing time. Unfortunately for Reimer, Detroit carries three goalies. And the third goalie has absolutely thrived in Hockeytown.

Alex Lyon has played just five games for the Red Wings. However, he has an otherworldly .947 save percentage during that span. He has a shutout over the New Jersey Devils, as well as wins over the Boston Bruins and the Sabres.

Given Lyon's rise, James Reimer may be the odd man out. He is a free agent after this season and isn't an incredibly expensive option. The Sabres should keep an eye on their division rival's goalie situation as the season moves forward.

Canadiens' Jake Allen could be on the move

One player Garrioch did link to Buffalo is Montreal Canadiens netminder Jake Allen. He mentioned that there was a belief that the Sabres may have “sniffed around” on the veteran Habs puck-stopper. And this could be a perfect storm for Buffalo and Montreal.

Allen's stats aren't as flashy as Lyon's or Reimer's. He has worked to an .898 save percentage through 10 games this season. Furthermore, his save percentage has hovered around the .900 mark since he joined the Canadiens in 2020. These aren't bad numbers, but they certainly leave more to be desired.

Allen represents a potential bounce-back candidate. He performed much better with a St. Louis Blues team that was significantly better than the Canadiens in recent years. In fact, he contributed to the Blues Stanley Cup-winning regular season in 2019.

A Canadiens-Sabres trade is even more possible considering Montreal's position. Like Detroit, the Habs carry three goaltenders. However, they recently gave Sam Montembault a four-year extension. Montreal has a younger option in Cayden Primeau waiting for a legitimate chance, as well.

As a result, Allen is the odd man out. It feels as if a trade involving the veteran puck-stopper is inevitable. He could provide a huge boost for any contending team. In Buffalo's case, Jake Allen could simply help them right the ship and get their season back on track.