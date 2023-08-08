The Washington Capitals recently made a big splash when they signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year extension deal worth $45.5 million. The Caps are still looking for moves to make in the offseason, though, particularly in terms of adding another body to their top-six forward group, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

“We had a few discussions at the draft; it might carry forward or it might not carry forward,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Asked if the position he’s looking to address is top-six forward, MacLellan said, “Yep.”

At the moment, the Capitals have the great Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, Max Pacioretty, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie more or less forming the top-six in Washington.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ovechkin would love to have another quality forward to skate alongside him, given that he's hot on the heels of Wayne Gretzky's all-time record for most goals in NHL history. But apart from that, Washington is also looking to keep the team as competitive as possible while Ovechkin is still a force on the ice.

The possibility of the Capitals trading Kuznetsov is still very much alive, especially since he's known to have already made a request to the team to send him somewhere else this offseason. Kuznetsov still has two more years remaining in his current contract, including the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Capitals are coming off a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, as they put together just a 35-37-10 record for 80 points to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2014.