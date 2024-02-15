Surprise return for Bedard?!

It looks like Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard may be back ahead of schedule.

The 18-year-old could return to the lineup against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“Word this morning that Blackhawks and Connor Bedard are checking in with doctors about the possibility of playing tonight vs Pittsburgh. We will see what the day brings, but the good news is his return is close,” the hockey insider reported.

Bedard's return would be a monumental boost to an abysmal Hawks team that currently sits in the league basement with a ghastly 14-36-3 record.

The Canadian wasn't expected back from a fractured jaw for three more weeks, after coach Luke Richardson said back at the end of January that it would take another month and a half to get his best player back in the lineup.

It was then reported earlier this week that Bedard could return as soon as next week. But the fact he actually has a chance to play on Thursday is phenomenal news for Hawks fans, who haven't had a lot to cheer about lately.

Connor Bedard's return imminent

Even if Bedard doesn't play against Sidney Crosby and the Pens on Thursday, he would probably be an option for a tilt with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon.

But it's certainly an odd development; NHL.com's Tracey Myers reported that Bedard hadn't taken any contact at practice since the injury.

“It sounds like Connor Bedard had an imaging scan on Wednesday morning and he was hoping to practice with the team,” reported NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis. “We’ll see if he makes a surprise return tonight. There’s no morning skate, so he’d be thrown right into the fire if he does.”

Although it would be surprising if Bedard actually returns to the lineup, it would be electric for both Chicago fans and the league at large.

Still the Calder Trophy favorite despite missing a large chunk of the 2023-24 campaign, Connor Bedard has scored 15 goals and 33 points in his first 39 NHL games, and he could have a chance to improve on those totals on Thursday night.