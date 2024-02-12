Connor Bedard could return to action soon

The Chicago Blackhawks got positive news regarding rookie forward Connor Bedard, who was on the ice wearing a non-contact jersey at practice on Monday, as head coach Luke Richardson said that he is hopeful that Bedard will return to practicing with the team next week and that he will be ready for game action not much longer after that, according to Tyler Kuehl of Daily Faceoff.

Connor Bedard has been out of the lineup for the Blackhawks since he suffered a fractured jaw on Jan. 5 after a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. On Jan. 8, Bedard had surgery due to the hit from Brendan Smith of the Devils. Given Luke Richardson's latest comments, Bedard is right on track to return within the initial timetable that was provided, which was said to be 6-8 weeks.

Next Monday, Bedard will have another doctor appointment and imaging, which will give the Blackhawks a good idea of when their first-overall pick will be able to get back into the lineup.

So far this season, Bedard has provided many reasons for optimism in the long-term for Blackhawks fans. In 39 games played, Bedard has scored 15 goals and recorded 18 assists, totaling 33 points so far, according to Hockey Reference.

The Blackhawks are building a new core, and Bedard is going to be at the center of it. He is the biggest component to potential success in future years, so getting more playing time down the stretch of this season will be big for his development and getting acclimated to the NHL as a 21-year-old.