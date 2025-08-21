Justin Jefferson is nearly over his hamstring injury, but the Minnesota Vikings are still actively trying to acquire another veteran receiver in the trade market. After trading defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to the New York Jets on Wednesday, the Vikings are reportedly still not done making moves.

The trade came as somewhat of a surprise, considering Phillips' importance to the team as a three-year starter. However, the Vikings are not only high on their depth at the position, but they are also setting themselves up for another deal soon, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

“Why would a team like the Vikings trade away one of their starters?” Pelissero said. “There's a couple of things. One, they really like the young players that they've got at the position. Two, the Vikings are seriously exploring acquiring a veteran wide receiver sometime in the next several days… Jordan Addison's suspended the first three games [and] Jalen Nailor is banged up with a hand injury right now. It remains to be seen who that other starting receiver is come Week 1 against the Bears.”

The Vikings signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles in free agency in Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. They seem to have even higher hopes for fifth-round rookie Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and a pair of former undrafted free agents in Jalen Redmond and Taki Taimani.

Vikings' receiver situation amid trade interest

Although often a common answer for the best receiving corps in the league, the Vikings are currently struggling at the position. The team believes that star wideout Justin Jefferson will be fully healthy by Week 1, but Jordan Addison's suspension and Jalen Nailor's injury put a severe wrench in its early-season plans.

Starting the year off on the right foot is essential for any team, but especially for the Vikings in 2025. Minnesota is preparing to begin a new era with J.J. McCarthy under center and can hardly afford to trot out a skeleton receiver crew in Week 1. Although not technically a rookie, McCarthy has yet to take an official NFL snap.

If Nailor begins the year on the sidelines, the Vikings will be paper-thin at receiver to begin the year. Rookie third-round pick Tai Felton is already expected to start in Addison's absence, but Minnesota does not have the depth to fill another marquee void. Undrafted free agent and former UFL star Lucky Jackson would likely be the next man up in an undesirable situation.