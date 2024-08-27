The New Jersey Devils have made some excellent moves this summer as the franchise looks to improve on a disappointing 2023-24 campaign — but there's still one more piece of business to get done. Dawson Mercer, who was selected No. 18 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and projects to be a key piece of the future, remains without a contract.

And there's no indication that player and club are close to rectifying that.

“Mercer & NJ not close, but having ongoing talks,” The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported on the NHL Network on Monday.

Mercer was excellent for the Devils in his rookie season in 2021-22, chipping in 17 goals and 42 points over a full 82-game slate. He again played every one of New Jersey's games in 2022-23, improving in his sophomore campaign to the tune of 27 goals and 56 points.

The 22-year-old was also excellent in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping an elite Devils team upset the New York Rangers in Round 1 before eventually losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

Over 12 total contests, he amassed a respectable three goals and seven points. After the standout season — for both Mercer and the Devils — there were high hopes coming into 2023-24.

But both the forward and the Newark-based franchise came crashing down to earth last season.

Dawson Mercer is coming off a really tough year

Expectations were sky-high for Mercer after his 56-point regular-season and subsequent standout playoff run, but instead he struggled mightily in 2023-24. The Newfoundland and Labrador native again played all 82 games, but saw his production drop to a disappointing 20 goals and just 33 points.

The Devils weren't much better, following up a third place regular-season finish by going 38-39-5 and finishing seventh in the Metropolitan Division. There's a ton of belief that the roster will bounce back, especially with Jacob Markstrom between the pipes, but the down year is certainly concerning.

“We are working towards an agreement after exchanging proposals,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said earlier in August.

For Fitzgerald and the Devils front office, the question is whether this player can bounce back in 2024-25 and beyond. Daily Faceoff projects Mercer as the second line right-winger along with Jack Hughes and Timo Meier, which should help him easily surpass 33 points.

But if the injury bug hits again, as it did last year, there's no guarantee he will remain with those linemates. Not to mention there's no place for him on the top powerplay unit while all of Hughes, Meier, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Luke Hughes are all healthy.

All of this makes the dollar value on his next contract a little more complicated, which is probably why it's taking so long to get done. The Devils currently have around $5 million in cap space with no one else to sign and a full roster.

It will be interesting to see if New Jersey can get its final restricted free agent locked up before training camp.