The New York Rangers have plugged one of their holes ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline by acquiring Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken to help with the team's center depth, but the need for a top six right winger is still there. Prior to acquiring Wennberg, Rangers general manager Chris Drury reportedly was offered a package of Frank Vatrano and Adam Henrique by the Anaheim Ducks, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN.
The Ducks reportedly offered the Rangers Frank Vatrano and Adam Henrique for Kaapo Kakko and a first-round pick, according to Kaplan. Obviously, the Rangers said no. Instead, the Rangers acquired Wennberg and the Ducks pivoted to send Henrique to the Edmonton Oilers.
That hypothetical trade would have killed two birds with one stone for the Rangers. Vatrano would have slotted in on the right wing alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, as he did during the team's 2022 run to the conference final. Henrique would have filed in that third line center role.
In the end, the Rangers still valued the first-round pick and former No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko more than Vatrano and Henrique. Kaplan reported that Vatrano is still in play, but Chris Drury seemingly made a late push on Wednesday to land Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Are the Rangers willing to part with Kaapo Kakko to make a splash?
Given that Drury said no to a deal sending Kaapo Kakko to the Ducks, it would be a surprise if he would agree to send him there in a trade for Vatrano alone. Would Drury be willing to part with Kakko for a bigger move like Jake Guentzel? No one knows for sure.
It is wide open in the Eastern Conference, and acquiring Guentzel from the Penguins could be a move that sets the Rangers apart from the pack and has them as favorites to come out of the conference alongside the Florida Panthers.
It would also prevent an in-conference rival like the Carolina Hurricanes from making a splash move, which would make it tougher for the Rangers in the playoffs.
Is Drury willing to part with Kakko to make a splash? The Rangers' record with Kakko in the lineup this season is 29-9-3, compared to 11-9-1 without him, according to Statmuse. Although he does not score much, his defensive presence and possession ability is valuable.
Only time will tell if the Rangers would be willing to part with Kakko to make a big splash move like acquiring Guentzel.