On Tuesday evening, the Chicago Bulls picked up their fourth straight win with a road victory over the Atlanta Hawks, marking the second straight game they won in Atlanta. The Bulls were trailing this game throughout most of the way, but ended up coming from behind to get the win with a late fourth quarter rally.

One controversial moment occurred in the fourth quarter of this game when Hawks guard Trae Young got into an altercation with Bulls wing Ayo Dosunmu, resulting in technical fouls for both players. The incident appeared to start when Young patted Dosunmu on the rear end as he walked by him, and after the game, Dosunmu kept it blunt about his reaction to that.

“I’m guessing Chicago guys don’t like to be patted on the a** when they’re walking off the court?” wondered one reporter, per MrBuckBuck on X, formerly Twitter.

“Well, no man would like that,” said Dosunmu.

Shortly before the Young and Dosunmu altercation, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had scored an and-one against Bulls second-year man Matas Buzelis and did a bit of trash talking, which may have sparked what went down between Young and Dosunmu several feet away.

Overall, the Bulls seemed to use the incident as a source of momentum down the stretch of the game, as they took over the contest from there, constantly punishing the Hawks around the basket.

For the second straight game, the Bulls survived a last-second shot attempt from the Hawks at the buzzer, although this time it was a half-court heave from guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

In any case, the Bulls have now climbed back to within a game of the .500 mark after a rough few week stretch, and will look to continue that momentum on Friday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. That game is slated to tip off at 7:30 pm ET.