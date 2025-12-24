Throughout this offseason, it has been made clear that the Philadelphia Phillies are probably going to trade Nick Castellanos if they can find a suitor for him. The expected Castellanos trade has yet to happen, but it seems to be a foregone conclusion. However, former MLB player Erik Kratz recently explained on Foul Territory why he believes Philadelphia should consider keeping the veteran outfielder.

“One of two guys that shows up in the playoffs for the Phillies on a year-in and year-out basis,” Kratz said. “It's Nick Castellanos. Be careful everybody when you're like, ‘I want to run this guy out of town.' Go watch him play. In my opinion, I think Philly fans still look at the batting average, and when it's on the board, they're like, ‘Look at his batting average! This guy stinks! We gotta get Nick out of here.'

“I don't think you were saying that in the '24 playoffs when he was coming up clutch, clutch, clutch in the playoffs.”

The 33-year-old's batting average was .250 in 2025. His OPS sat at just .694 as well. He ultimately finished the year with 17 home runs.

While Kratz is correct about Castellanos' impressive run in the 2024 postseason — when he hit .412 with a 1.059 OPS — he hasn't been especially consistent throughout his postseason career. Overall, Castellanos holds a career .213/.257/.402 slash line to go along with seven home runs across 175 postseason plate appearances.

Has he had some clutch moments? Sure, but the reality of the situation is that Castellanos probably won't make-or-break the Phillies' chances of making a deep run in the playoffs at this point in his career.

Does he have have something left in the tank? Probably, but a fresh start may be exactly what he needs. A Nick Castellanos trade is still likely to come to fruition.