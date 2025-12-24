The Alabama football program is currently gearing up for their Rose Bowl matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers on New Year's Day in Pasadena. The Crimson Tide are coming off a huge win against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the playoffs, rallying from an early 17-point deficit to get the victory in relatively comfortable fashion despite playing in a hostile road environment.

This game was a bounce-back performance from Ty Simpson, who looked much more confident than he did in Alabama's loss in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, and recently, Simpson made it known just how far he would go in order to bring Tuscaloosa its first national championship in six years.

“So you're saying you'd cut your d*** off for a national championship?” wondered a co-host of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast.

“I said I'd do anything, right? Whatever puts 19 up there for the Crimson Tide. Y'all know it, c'mon now,” answered Simpson.

The interesting hypothetical puts into perspective just how committed Simpson and his Alabama teammates seem to be in their pursuit of the national championship this year.

Overall, Alabama has not always had it easy during the 2025 season, kicking things off with an ugly road loss against the lowly Florida State Seminoles, and then later losing to Oklahoma at home. The loss against Georgia had some fans wondering if the Tide might miss out on the playoffs altogether.

However, Alabama was able to sneak their way into the big dance, and now, they have as much momentum as anyone heading into the second round, preparing to take on an Indiana team that currently sits at number one in the country.

In any case, Alabama and Indiana are slated to kick off next Thursday at 4:00 pm ET. The winner will move on to the semifinal round to play for a spot in the national championship game.