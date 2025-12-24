The Rams somehow found a new way to lose Sunday, turning a historic box-score flex into a gut punch. In the 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks, Los Angeles became the first team since 1975 to clear four “you win these games” benchmarks, over 400 yards of offense, zero sacks allowed, no turnovers, and three takeaways, and still end up on the wrong side.

That combination had been 79-0 for teams before Thursday night, and the Rams were the one group to crack it.

From there, the bigger concern is less about the spreadsheet weirdness and more about managing bodies before January. Per ESPN, the Rams very well could shut down Davante Adams (hamstring) for the final two regular-season games.

Sean McVay already declared Adams doubtful for Monday night vs. Atlanta, and a team source told ESPN it wouldn’t be a surprise if Adams also misses Week 18 vs. Arizona, a game the Rams believe they can win without him.

The stated goal is having Adams 100 percent for the first week of the playoffs, and ESPN noted he’s technically week-to-week after an injury that bothered him for weeks before he aggravated it against Detroit on Dec. 14.

That context matters because the Rams just showed how thin the margin can get when the game turns chaotic late.

They built a 16-point fourth-quarter lead, got huge numbers from Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, and still watched it unravel with a punt-return touchdown, failed opportunities to drain the clock, and an overtime finish that flipped again.

Special teams remain the part you can’t ignore. Rashid Shaheed basically said the quiet part out loud after his punt-return score, noting Seattle targeted a specific return look and felt there was a weak point to attack, a quote that lined up with why the Rams moved on from coordinator Chase Blackburn in the first place.

Now the Rams are 11-4, slotted into the No. 5 seed and no longer controlling the NFC West after Seattle moved to 12-3. So the Rams need to face a challenge Monday night against Atlanta, then the regular-season finale against Arizona.

The more complicated part is deciding how much to push for seeding while keeping key pieces like Adams ready for the playoff opener.