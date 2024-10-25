It's been an abysmal start to the season for John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers in 2024-25 — but the veteran head coach's job is safe for now, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

“He isn’t going anywhere,” the hockey insider asserted on Friday. “Tortorella has the complete and total support of the organization, despite a scuffling 1-5-1 start and apparent disagreement on the bench. The Flyers believe Tortorella is the best possible coach to mold and teach their young roster.”

Seravalli continued: “Plus, he has this season and next remaining on his contract at $4 million per year. They know they aren’t ready to win yet, though they expect to make significant progress this season.”

After being one of the league's big surprises in 2023-24, the Flyers have struggled mightily this time around. Philly is 1-5-1, good enough for last place in the Eastern Conference.

The team is also mired in a six-game losing streak, having not won a game since their season opener against the Vancouver Canucks on October 11.

The team hasn't provided a lot of reasons to get excited in the early going, but Russian phenom Matvei Michkov has been just as advertised.

Flyers not creating much outside of Matvei Michkov

Expand Tweet

Michkov was one of the early favorites to win the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie — and he's living up to expectations. The 19-year-old is playing at a point-per-game pace, with four goals and seven points through his first seven NHL contests.

“He’s a dynamic player, not just his passing, but how he can hold on to a puck and get out of traffic,” Tortorella said about the budding star last week. “I think it goes a long way with his teammates. He’s out here blocking shots also and doing all the other stuff that creates that team camaraderie, that team concept. That’s really important.”

Michkov has been a bright spot, but no one else on the roster has more than four points. As well, both Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov have struggled in the early weeks of the season.

Many expected the Flyers to continue the rebuild in 2023-24. Instead, the club occupied the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division for most of the campaign before a late-season collapse cost them a postseason spot.

But in 2024-25, the Flyers are looking nowhere near a playoff team. It is still relatively early, but this doesn't look like a squad that is going to have anything close to the regular-season success it had a year ago. Still, Tortorella's job is reportedly safe despite the discouraging start, and he'll look to be part of the solution going forward.

That continues when the Minnesota Wild visit the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.