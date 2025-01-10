The Toronto Maple Leafs are flying through the regular season. With 56 points from 43 games, they sit at the top of the Atlantic Division and second in the Eastern Conference. While they have had playoff demons in the past, this crew could be the one that finally gets them past the second round. But the core's future is up in the air. Mitch Marner needs a contract and the Maple Leafs have a hard budget, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun,

“It really comes down to this: I don't think the Leafs feel that they can or will pay more than $13M (AAV), maybe $12.5M. Is that good enough for Marner?… I think that's the clear line of demarcation, $13 million a year,” the insider said on TSN 1050's Overdrive.

The Maple Leafs have four superstar forwards who have been the core of their team since 2018. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Marner make up that group. Nylander got a monster extension last year and Matthews is locked up through 2028. But Tavares and Marner are both free agents after this season.

Even though Tavares was stripped of his captaincy, the Maple Leafs are committed to keeping him. And Marner is just 27 years old and firmly in his prime. How should they handle this offseason?

How should the Maple Leafs handle this offseason?

While Tavares was their prized free agency acquisition in 2018 and their captain for a while, Marner should be the priority. He is younger, a better scorer, a great linemate for Matthews, and a former top draft pick. This budget going public may be a negotiating tactic but also may be the end of Marner's time with the Maple Leafs.

Marner is currently getting paid $10.9 million and Tavares' $11 million will clear off the books. That, plus the rising salary cap, gives the Maple Leafs enough money to sign Marner and make other moves. Matthews makes $13.25 million and has an MVP and scoring title, so the budget may be a way to keep Marner's cap hit below Matthews'.

The Maple Leafs could face steep competition for Marner's services this offseason. Other teams will clear salary to grab him and make him the highest-paid player on their teams. One team that could make a push for him is the Utah Hockey Club. They would have a mascot and a star player to help sell jerseys and fill the stands. Ryan Smith should take a serious run at Marner if the Leafs let him go.