The Texas Longhorns football team held a scrimmage recently in preparation for the upcoming season. There has been buzz claiming that quarterback Arch Manning struggled a bit in that scrimmage. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian's latest statement about Manning should ease any concerns ahead of the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sarkisian claims that he didn't have any expectations for Arch Manning in the Longhorns' scrimmage and admitted that he believes the 21-year-old quarterback will refine his game as the regular season approaches, according to Sam Gillenwater of On3 Sports. Steve Sarkisian also compared the scrimmage to a preseason game in the NFL, so he didn't expect anybody on the team to be fully ready to go.

“I don't know if I have necessarily expectations, you know,” said Sarkisian. “I think, when we visited with Arch coming out of Saturday, there was probably five or six plays that I'm very confident he's going to make as we move forward, you know. Saturday was, what, our ninth practice of fall camp. It'd be like, essentially, a preseason game. It'd be like playing the Hall of Fame Game, right? So, to think that we're a fine-tuned machine in that practice? Probably not realistic. But [Manning] came out today and had a great practice.

“And so, again, that work in progress? He didn't do anything, like, catastrophically bad, but I just know what he’s capable of,” continued Sarkisian about Arch Manning. “And so, we've just got to keep, you know, tightening the screws to make sure that he's performing the way, you know, he's capable of performing. And I think part of that is physically and part of that is, mentally, the leadership that he provides to the guys around him to allow them to help him play the way that he's capable of playing.”

This will be Arch Manning's first time taking over as the official starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns after making sporadic starts in his first two years with the program. Manning has all of the hype in the world due to his family tree, and the potential is through the roof. It's now time to put his talents to the test and see what he can do with the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.