The Montreal Canadiens traded for Patrik Laine this summer in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, this move almost did not happen. Laine reportedly rejected a different trade prior to his move to the French Canadian hockey hotbed. Now, we may have learned which team he rejected in favor of joining the Canadiens.

The Minnesota Wild reportedly had an interest in Laine, according to La Velle E. Neal III of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Neal met up with Wild general manager Bill Guerin last week, as well. During this conversation, Guerin revealed that he made progress on a trade with the Blue Jackets. However, Laine had no interest in going to Minnesota, according to the Wild general manager.

Laine hopes to experience a career resurgence with the Canadiens. The former second-overall pick was limited to just 18 games in 2023-24. The Tampere, Finland native scored six goals and nine points in those contests. He is in the third year of a four-year contract extension signed during the 2022 offseason.

Wild's Patrik Laine trade pursuit was complicated

The Canadiens were successful in their pursuit of Patrik Laine due his willingness to join Montreal. However, they also had a much easier path to a deal without his say. Montreal had the salary cap power to absorb Laine's $8.7 million salary over the next two seasons. For the Wild, it would have been much more difficult.

Minnesota has had salary cap issues for the last few seasons. These issues stem from buyouts the team completed back in 2021. The buyouts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise led to the Wild incurring nearly $15 million in dead salary cap. This dead salary cap remains on the team's books for the 2024-25 campaign.

In saying this, he could have fit in well with Minnesota's roster. The now-Canadiens forward could have boosted Minnesota's top-six in a similar way to his effect on Montreal's lineup. Laine could have partnered with Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Boldy to complete a formidable offensive attack.

It certainly would be interesting to see how that front played on the ice. However, Laine is now a member of the Canadiens roster. He joins a core consisting of Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield in Montreal. Laine could have a significant impact on Montreal's offense moving forward.

The Laine saga is over, and its fallout will certainly be worth watching. He likely makes his Canadiens debut on October 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Wild are set to begin their 2024-25 season against Laine's former Blue Jackets squad on October 10.