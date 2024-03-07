The New York Rangers have already made one move ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, but general manager Chris Drury might not be done.
As the Jake Guentzel sweepstakes heat up, with multiple teams reportedly in on the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar, the New York Rangers are continuing to try to get a deal done.
“I'm hearing [Rangers] deep in talks w/ [Penguins] to pry Guentzel to [New York],” reported former Blueshirts general manger turned hockey insider Neil Smith. “A [Rangers] first rd pick won't be enough but combined with Perreault or Othman should be intriguing to [Penguins].”
Rangers have multiple trade lines open ahead of deadline
It was also reported by ESPN's Emily Kaplan that the Anaheim Ducks offered Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano to New York, asking for a first-round pick and Kaapo Kakko in return. That offer was declined by Drury and the Rangers' front office, and Henrique was dealt to the Edmonton Oilers shortly after.
But the Rangers are still very much in on Guentzel, and he would be a massive addition to a powerhouse NY team ahead of the trade deadline.
“In other trade buzz, I'm still hearing [Rangers] are very in on Guentzel talks. Sounds like CAR and VGK could be top competition,” USA Today Sports' Vince Mercogliano also reported. “Multiple sources wondered if Drury can get it done without using a top prospect. Perreault still sounds like a hard no, but could he soften on Othmann?”
Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann are two of the team's top prospects, and both figure to be impact players in the National Hockey League sooner rather than later. Drury is hesitant to part with either of them, but for Guentzel? It becomes complicated.
Perrault, 18, was drafted No. 23 overall by the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Draft; he's currently playing for Boston College after a stint with the US National Development team.
Othmann is a little older and further along in development; the 21-year-old is playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the American Hockey League, and has already been called up once by the Rangers.
It'll be intriguing to see if Chris Drury and the front office can land the big fish of the deadline. If New York can acquire Jake Guentzel — regardless of the cost — it vaults the team into true Stanley Cup contention.