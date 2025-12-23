The Boston Red Sox and St Louis Cardinals have connected on two trades so far this offseason. First, it was Sonny Gray heading from St Louis to Boston, with two young pitchers heading the other way. Then on Sunday, Willson Contreras was sent to Beantown for three pitching prospects. But Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic say that Chaim Bloom may not be done sending Cardinals players to the Red Sox.

“The Cardinals and Red Sox also have discussed a trade that would send infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan to Boston, according to people briefed on the conversations,” Rosenthal and Sammon reported. “Donovan likely would play second base for the Red Sox, who have also been linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte. No deal is close, but Donovan almost certainly would bring a greater return than Gray or Contreras, whom the Cardinals acquired for five minor-league pitchers while including a combined $28 million in the deals.”

The Cardinals are heading into a rebuild, while the Red Sox are loading up for a playoff run. With Bloom now running the St Louis rebuild, he is targeting the prospects he developed in Boston. Donovan would represent an upgrade at second base in Beantown and would get more prospects heading to St Louis.

The Red Sox already signed Kristian Campbell to a pre-arbitration extension to be the second baseman of the future. His defense was poor at the MLB level last year, which could lead to a trade for a second baseman. Donovan and Ketel Marte highlight class, but that raises a big question.

Even if the Cardinals took Campbell in return, that would be a high price for Boston to pay. Could a position change be coming for Campbell, specifically to the outfield? Donovan's arrival would create a situation for Alex Cora to figure out, even if Alex Bregman were to leave.