The Madden 26 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 17 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Friday, December 26th, 2025. The updates typically arrive before the Thursday Night Football game of the week, but Christmas may affect when the update arrives. It may also even arrive as early as Wednesday (Christmas Eve) or as late as Saturday (12/27/25).

Regardless, we can expect to see it drop before the games begin on Sunday.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of Week 17, it starts on Thursday with three different matchups instead of one. Christmas Day kicks off with a game between the Cowboys and Commanders, both of whom are knocked out of the playoffs. Later on in the day, the Lions will visit the Vikings in hopes of saving their season. Lastly, the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs as they try to lock in the 1st seed of the AFC.

There's a couple of more matchups on Saturday, including a battle between the Texans and Chargers. L.A. has already clinched a playoff spot, but winning out would put them on top of their division. Meanwhile, the Texans are currently looking to extend their win streak to eight games. Afterwards, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Green Bay Packers as both teams are dealing with injuries to their QBs.

On Sunday, the Steelers will attempt to clinch the AFC North with a win over the Cleveland Browns or a loss from Baltimore. Otherwise, they'll need to play the Ravens in Week 18 instead of potentially resting their starters. It won't be an easy matchup as the Browns gave the Buffalo Bills a hard time in Week 16.

The Jaguars will also try to clinch their division as they seek their seventh straight win. They'll play against the Indianapolis Colts, who they demolished just a few weeks ago. If veteran QB Philip Rivers earns another start, we're curious to see how this matchup will end.

We also look forward to the Seahawks-Panthers matchup, which may impact the NFC West & NFC South. Carolina took over the division last week, and can potentially clinch a playoff berth if they can upset the Seahawks in Week 17. Of course, that won't be easy, considering Seattle boasts the best record in the conference. But we've seen this Panthers team do some incredible things this season.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 17, and we can't wait to see what happens. It all ends with a Monday Night when the Rams visit Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Week 16 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.