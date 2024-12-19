The Buffalo Sabres have lost their last 11 games and are in last place in the Atlantic Division. They have missed the playoffs in 13 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in NHL history. Things are bleak and not looking up, considering they are fresh off another rebuild. Despite a meeting with owner Terry Pegula last week, the Sabres are not expected to make a big trade. TSN insider Chris Johnston explained why on Overdrive this week.

“Every year, it seems like a ‘failed Buffalo Sabre' is leading his team to a Stanley Cup. We didn't even mention Jack Eichel among those ones, obviously Reinhart last year. We're not even talking about players who won a Stanley Cup but guys who were a key part of teams that got the job done.” Johnston added that the Sabres have been active in trade discussions but this is what has been holding them up.

The Sabres have pieces that other teams would value. Dylan Cozens has a ton of team control and has shown promise in the NHL, Alex Tuch has two years left, Jason Zuker is a pending free agent, and Bowen Byram is a pending restricted free agent. But considering the trades that have backfired, general manager Kevyn Adams is hesitant.

There was no winning when trading Jack Eichel. He was the second-overall pick in 2015 and met every expectation in Buffalo. When the Sabres refused to let him get the neck surgery he wanted, he requested a trade. He went to Vegas, got the surgery, and lifted the Stanley Cup a year later.

The Sabres should trade their players with value

The other pieces the Sabres have dealt could be the ones that they are regretting. But will any of their current pieces turn into Stanley Cup Champions? It's a risk they should be willing to take.

The Sabres have just a 3.5% chance of making the playoffs, according to MoneyPuck. This season is over, largely because of the 11-game winless streak. While overreacting to one bad stretch is often not a good way to do business, this core has never had sustained success that got them into the playoff discussion. Their near-miss in 2022-23 should not have been enough for them to bet on this core.

When looking at their cap sheet, there is a stunning lack of bona fide superstars. Now, Eichel, Reinhart, and O'Reilly have become that in their own ways but the latter two were not that on the Sabres. They have to make trades to give this group a shuffle that can launch them into contention.