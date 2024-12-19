The Vancouver Canucks came close to making the Western Conference Finals in 2024. Vancouver had a very respectable offense that helped them take the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of elimination. However, not everyone was firing on all cylinders. Elias Pettersson struggled during the postseason, and his struggles continue in 2024-25. Recently, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman floated an interesting trade idea involving the Buffalo Sabres.

Friedman, an insider with Sportsnet, stressed that this is not something he has heard. It's a scenario he concocted in his head and was just throwing out there. In any event, the proposal got the hockey world talking.

“I want to stress this is purely in my head. Who says no? (Dylan) Cozens and Bowen Byram for Pettersson,” Friedman said of his idea on Monday's 32 Thoughts podcast. “If that was proposed, I think that Vancouver is more likely to say no than Buffal0.”

Again, there is no concrete reporting in Friedman's proposal. But it is a fascinating trade to think about. So, let's take a deeper look at this proposed Elias Pettersson trade and grade the Canucks and Sabres on how the deal would work out for them if the two sides decided to make Friedman's proposal into a realized trade.

Canucks trade Elias Pettersson

The Canucks nearly traded Elias Pettersson at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. However, Pettersson signed a contract extension in lieu of going to the Carolina Hurricanes midseason. Signing Pettersson certainly made sense at the time. But his contract is hard to look at given his recent performances.

In Elliotte Friedman's proposed trade, the Canucks get Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram. Cozens is a legitimate trade candidate for the Sabres who could replace Pettersson in Vancouver's lineup. Byram, meanwhile, is a defenseman who already has a Stanley Cup ring to his name.

Cozens has struggled this season, scoring seven goals and 14 points in 32 games. He has shown the ability to contribute at a decently high level, though. He is only a season and a half removed from a 31-goal, 68-point season in 2022-23. In saying this, he has not shown the ability to produce at a level comparable to Pettersson in the past.

Byram won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. Unfortunately, he struggled with injury issues following his dominating Final performance. Colorado traded him to the Sabres at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline for Casey Mittelstadt.

The Canucks take a chance on two young players with this proposal. And their future outlook is a bit of a mixed bag. Byram has performed rather well with the Sabres. In fact, he has the second-highest Goals For Percentage and the highest Goals For Per 60 Minutes among Buffalo defensemen at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey.

Unfortunately, the picture isn't as sunny for Dylan Cozens. His underlying numbers are rather unsightly at 5v5. However, there is some hope for a turnaround. This mainly lies in his xGF/60 numbers, which are the fourth-highest among Buffalo skaters.

Overall, the Canucks are banking hard on the change of scenery benefitting them in this proposed trade. Cozens and Byram certainly could work out. Byram especially could thrive alongside Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek. However, the trade cost does not feel enough to justify moving Pettersson.

Sabres trade for Elias Pettersson

The Sabres are no strangers to trading their young players. As mentioned, they traded Casey Mittelstadt to the Colorado Avalanche last season. Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart are also notable names to leave Buffalo via trade in recent seasons. However, none of those deals carried the upside that adding Elias Pettersson would.

Petterson has certainly struggled over the last few months. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he scored just one goal and six points in 13 games. The former fifth-overall pick has scored eight goals and 26 points in 30 games this year. These are fine numbers without a doubt, but far from what Vancouver expected when they gave him a $92.8 million contract extension.

Petterson's underlying numbers are rather strong, as well. He is one of five Canucks skaters with a Goals For Per 60 Minutes north of 4.00 in all situations, according to Evolving Hockey. His 5v5 numbers aren't as strong, but he does have a promising Expected Goals For Percentage at 5v5 that could lend some credence to him turning things around in that department.

The Sabres would be getting a potential top-line center who is producing. Pettersson may not be on pace for 100 points, and his production may leave something to be desired. But he is still producing well enough. This would be an incredible trade for Buffalo, especially if the Canucks retained salary somehow.

Grades and final thoughts

The Sabres receive a high grade for Elliotte Friedman's proposed Elias Pettersson trade. They are getting the best player in this deal and the player with the highest upside. The Canucks, meanwhile, get an average grade. This proposal sees Vancouver receive two promising players who could make an impact. But they don't receive a player with the sort of upside Pettersson has in this deal.

Vancouver Canucks grade: C

Buffalo Sabres grade: A