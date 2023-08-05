The entire hockey world has waited for an Erik Karlsson trade this summer. We know that two teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, remain as potential suitors. However, the latest update may give the Penguins an upper hand in negotiations given their current circumstances.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined NHL Network on Friday to discuss Pittsburgh. The team announced Kyle Dubas would formally operate as president of hockey operations and general manager on Thursday.

During his time on NHL Network, Friedman spoke of a potential Karlsson trade for Pittsburgh. “I’ve had a couple of people just say, ‘Keep an eye this weekend. There’s going to be an attempt to see if it can get closed,'” he said.

The NHL insider mentioned one very key reason this weekend could see an Erik Karlsson trade. Pittsburgh has a 48-hour buyout window after avoiding arbitration with forward Drew O'Connor. This buyout window starts on Saturday.

When Dubas joined the Penguins, he mentioned that he doesn't like using buyouts. If he remains steadfast in not using buyouts, then a trade must occur. Pittsburgh is over the salary cap as of now. Jake Guentzel could go on long-term injured reserve, but that's a temporary fix.

All this being said, Friedman reminded everyone that while he's heard rumblings, this is nothing new. “Now, we’ve been here before,” the NHL insider cautioned on NHL Network. “I don’t want to be the bringer of false alarms or false panic. Let’s just say (there is) noise on the radar, or sonar, to keep an eye out this weekend.”