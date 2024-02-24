The NHL trade deadline is just two weeks away, which means that teams looking to make last-minute moves have to start finalizing their decisions. Presently, one name being brought up ahead of March 8 is Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.
The 34-year-old is having a stellar season, despite all the rumors going around. Still, there have been reports that the goalie was nearly traded to the New Jersey Devils.
Both teams' general managers reportedly agreed to a deal, but something fell off at the last minute, per The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.
Several sources have touched on Markstrom's annual salary. The goalie is being paid $8 million this season, with an additional $6 million each year until his contract expires in 2026. His contract also includes a $2.5 million lump sum bonus payment each year. The Devils would reportedly ship Alexander Holtz in exchange for Markstrom with around $2 to $3 million of Markstrom’s annual cap hit retained.
Pagnotta theorizes that the Flames were not interested in paying a part of Markstrom’s contract just to get him traded elsewhere
Regardless, Jacob Markstrom is having an impressive year, which means his high value in the market opens an opportunity for the struggling Flames. With how the team is performing, a rebuild might be necessary, and trading away a sought-after star like Markstrom could give Calgary some valuable pieces.
In addition, the aging goalie may not be a part of the team's long-term plans and may not resign following the 2025-26 season, so the next two weeks might be the best time to finalize a deal.