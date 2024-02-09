Jacob Markstrom is not thinking about a potential trade.

Despite being signed as the goaltender of the future in Calgary back in 2020, Jacob Markstrom could be approaching his final month as a Flame.

At 23-22-5, the Flames are sixth in the Pacific Division, have already shipped out Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, and probably aren't done ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

Markstrom could be a key addition to a Stanley Cup contenting club, but the 34-year-old has the final say if anything materializes due to a full no-trade clause included in his contract.

“It’s up to Calgary, what they want to do,” he told Sportsnet's Eric Francis on Thursday.

“That’s what it comes down to. I don’t control it. Whatever direction they want to go, and what they want to do, I’m not going to force anything. I’m not going to go up and meet and ask for a trade either. I’m here to play, I’m enjoying every day and we’ve got a great group.”

Markstrom holds a full no-trade clause as part of the six-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Flames in October of 2020. He confirmed the team hadn't yet asked him to waive it.

“No. We’ll see. When they send an email that I’ve got to sign something to remove my no-move clause, then it’s a different conversation we’ve gotta have. But I’m just playing.”

After a bit of a cold start, Markstrom has been excellent between the pipes since December. He's posted a .928 save percentage over 15 starts, improving his season total to .913 over 30 appearances.

Markstrom joins Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin on the trade board

The firesale could be continuing in Calgary, with Zadorov and Lindholm already gone to Vancouver and a few more pieces likely to follow.

Pending unrestricted free agents Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin will probably be dealt before the deadline, and both have seen their name swirling in trade rumors all season.

It's very likely that the Flames will look a lot different on Mar. 8, and it'll be intriguing to see if Craig Conroy gets a good enough offer for Jacob Markstrom.

Calgary will visit New York to play the Islanders on Saturday afternoon as a four-game Eastern road trip continues. It'll wrap up at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers on Monday.