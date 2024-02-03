Is Trevor Zegras on the move?

Before the 2023-24 National Hockey League season, trading star forward Trevor Zegras was probably the last thing on the minds of the Anaheim Ducks' front office.

But after a brutal campaign that has seen the 22-year-old struggle mightily with injuries — and struggle on the ice when healthy — Zegras' future in California has become murky, to say the least.

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the former No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and one team that reportedly has interest is the Arizona Coyotes, according to NHL Trade Rumors' Rob Ellis.

Coyotes could inject Trevor Zegras into playoff push

The Yotes haven't made the playoff since 2019-20, and they were beaten easily in the first-round by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But Arizona looks poised to at least compete for a wildcard berth for the rest of the season. At the All-Star break, Arizona is 23-22-3, good enough for sixth place in the Central Division yet just five points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff spot.

Certainly, Zegras would be someone who could help this team in the short-term, especially as they ride Connor Ingram and look to advance to the postseason come April.

“The Coyotes, determined to transition from a rebuilding phase to a playoff-contending team, have set their sights on Zegras, recognizing his creative playmaking and scoring abilities as a game-changing asset,” wrote NHL Trade Rumors' James Wilson on Saturday.

“The move is seen as an opportunity for the Coyotes to inject star power into their lineup and transform their offensive capabilities, potentially creating a formidable partnership with players like Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley. In this rumored trade scenario, the Coyotes would likely offer a package including forward Nick Schmaltz, promising prospect Conor Geekie, and a high draft pick to the Ducks in exchange for Trevor Zegras.”

Zegras a top trade chip, per insider

Zegras was included on the latest NHL trade board created by The Athletic's Chris Johnston, slotting in at No. 15. Here's what the hockey insider had to say about this player:

“An offensive specialist with his prime years still ahead, Zegras is certainly not a player the Ducks have to move — either at this deadline or beyond it. But it’s believed they’re at least willing to listen on a forward the organization has been pushing to round out his game. Given the unique circumstance at play — Zegras is still just 22, signed for two more years and already has a pair of 60-point seasons under his belt — Anaheim would need something significant in return to make a deal work.”

Over 20 games in 2023-24, Trevor Zegras has scored just four goals and seven points. It's a far cry from the player who put up back-to-back 60-plus point campaigns in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

It'll be intriguing to see if the New York native remains an Anaheim Duck after the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.