The Nashville Predators are adding some depth as they prepare for the stretch run with the hopes of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Preds have traded for Chicago Blackhawks winger Anthony Beauvillier in exchange for a fifth-round pick, as reported by Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.
Beauvillier only played 23 games with the Blackhawks, scoring two goals and providing four assists. He's moved around a lot in the last year. The Quebec native was traded to the Vancouver Canucks as part of the Bo Horvat deal last year and then back in November, he was moved to Chicago. Now, he lands with Nashville, a team that has a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.
The Predators are currently fourth in the Central Division in the final postseason spot, six points clear of the St. Louis Blues in fifth. While Beauvillier isn't a star, he could prove to be a nice addition to this organization, who rank around the middle of the pack in goals scored with 3.17 per contest.
Beauvillier's best season in the NHL came in 2017-18 with the New York Islanders, the team that drafted him. He scored 21 times and set up another 15 in 71 contests that year. Since Beauvillier is in the final year of his contract, this could be a rental move for the Predators unless he really impresses and earns a new deal.
Nashville is red-hot right now, going 8-1-1 in their last 10 outings. They just had an eight-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday with a loss to the Habs.