The San Jose Sharks endured yet another losing campaign in the 2024-25 NHL season, finishing at the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference while also making multiple trades along the way. One of the new players they brought in during the regular season was former Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who was included in the trade package for fellow goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

As part of the deal, the Sharks also received Nikolai Kovalenko, a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in the trade, while the Avalanche received enforcer forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Georgiev's time with the Sharks was short, as he was informed by general manager Mike Grier shortly after the season ended that he would not be offered a new contract.

“I’ve already had a conversation with the GM, and he said they’re going with a different group for next year,” Georgiev said via Sharks Hockey Digest. “I know that I’ll be a part of a different team, and at least that’s good to know. I have a new challenge.”

That didn't stop Georgiev from lauding his brief time with the franchise and also giving a special shoutout to the dedication shown by Sharks fans despite the difficulty of losing.

“It’s incredible. Honestly, [I’ve] been so impressed with how dedicated the fans are,” he said. “We had such a tough season, losing a lot, and then you come up to the gym after a game at like 11 PM, and you leave the rink and there are big crowds waiting just for an autograph or just a picture and just saying hi, it’s kind of crazy.

“At the practice rink, too. A lot of fans are waiting and giving us gifts. I got a book today, a Lego set, candy, and whatnot. It was too big of a bag to tell what else was there. It’s pretty crazy.”

Now that Georgiev's tenure with the Sharks is over, he remains an unrestricted free agent, and there are at least a few NHL teams that could use additional goaltending depth for their minor-league system and to be called up in the event of an injury.

At only 29 years of age, Georgiev still has plenty of hockey left in him. So far in his NHL career, he's amassed a record of 151-108-26 with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage, while posting a 9-10-1 record in postseason play.

Alexandar Georgiev destination No. 1: Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have promoted former Coachella Valley Firebirds goaltending coach Colin Zulianello to the same role in Seattle, tasking him with trying to elevate the play of former starter Philipp Grubauer, who struggled last season and was even placed on waivers before a stint in the American Hockey League.

Although the Kraken have said they plan to keep Grubauer rather than buy out the final two years of his contract, they still need insurance in goal. Signing Georgiev would be a low-risk, high-reward move that wouldn’t cost much.

A change of scenery could benefit Georgiev, and working with Zulianello might help him rediscover his game.

Alexandar Georgiev destination No. 2: New York Islanders

A defense-first team led by one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, Patrick Roy, the Islanders already feature two Russian-born netminders in Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov.

Although born in Bulgaria, Georgiev began his professional career in Russia and has also represented the country internationally. Having two Russian goaltending teammates could help him feel more comfortable in New York.

The Islanders, however, have little salary cap space remaining and would likely only be able to offer him a contract worth less than $1 million. At this stage, that may be the type of deal Georgiev must accept to continue his career in North America.

Alexandar Georgiev destination No. 3: Chicago Blackhawks

Like the Sharks, the Blackhawks are a young rebuilding team that hasn’t seen much success in recent years. At the moment, they appear set in goal with the tandem of Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom, but additional depth between the pipes is never a bad thing.

Veteran Laurent Brossoit, who was signed by the Blackhawks last offseason to a two-year deal, missed the entire 2024-25 season due to injury, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be healthy enough to play for Chicago in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Georgiev could see action with the Blackhawks during exhibition play, log significant minutes with their American Hockey League affiliate Rockford Ice Hogs, and be available as depth should either Knight or Soderblom go down with an injury.