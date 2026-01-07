The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to get back on track as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the focus of this contest in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is not on the game itself. Many are waiting for an update on the status of veteran defenseman Haydn Fleury.

During the contest, Fleury had intercepted a pass in his own zone and flicked the puck toward center ice. Right as the puck left his stick, he took a hit from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. Fleury went to the ice and slid on his back into the boards. It appeared as if he collided with the boards headfirst. The Jets defenseman was stretchered off the ice after being attended to by medical personnel.

“Winnipeg Jets defenceman Haydn Fleury has been transported to hospital via ambulance. He was fully alert and moving his extremities upon departure. The team will provide more information when we have it,” the Jets said in a statement on social media on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, Fleury has dealt with multiple injury issues this season. One particular issue he dealt with was a concussion that kept him out for 17 games. The Jets defender played 16 games entering play Tuesday, recording no goals and no assists.

The 29-year-old Saskatchewan native is a former top-10 pick from the 2014 NHL Draft. Fleury made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017-18, skating in 67 games. The fit in Carolina didn't work out, and after parts of four seasons, he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in 2021.

Fleury has found his footing with the Jets, though. He established himself as an important depth piece, providing incredible service as Winnipeg dealt with injuries on the back end last season. He was particularly strong in the playoffs, helping the Jets make the second round.