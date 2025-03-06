The Anaheim Ducks will be sellers again at the NHL trade deadline. With 61 points out of 61 games, they are six points out of the playoffs and have a lot of teams to jump. While their rebuild has not gone perfectly yet, they need to add young players to supplement their core. Could John Gibson or Trevor Zegras be on the move before Friday? And would that be the dream or nightmare for Ducks fans?

The Ducks are missing their second-round pick this year but have an extra third and fifth-rounder if they want to buy low on a player. But their unrestricted free agents will be the bigger targets for teams at the trade deadline. Forwards Robby Fabbri and Brock McGinn and defenseman Brian Dumoulin could all be on the move. Zegras and Gibson are both signed through 2026, which could lead to bigger returns now if they were dealt.

How should the Ducks handle this NHL trade deadline? What moves should give the fans faith in Pat Verbeek and which ones should be a red flag?

Dream scenario: The Ducks sell everybody they can

At some point, Verbeek has to look at this roster and core and understand that it is not working. That could mean firing head coach Greg Cronin at the end of the season but for now, it should mean moving out parts. That includes Fabbri, McGinn, and Dumoulin, who should be on the move regardless. But the dream scenario for Ducks fans is trading everyone, including Gibson and Zegras.

Gibson is an easy piece to defend trading. He is 29 years old, coming to the end of a reasonable contract, and Lukas Dostal is the goalie of the future. The 24-year-old has been excellent this season and should be given the reigns starting next year. But insiders say it will be hard for the Ducks to deal Gibson because of a small market. If this trade happens in the summer, that is a fine compromise.

Zegras has one year left on a $5.75 million deal and will be a restricted free agent after that. He is turning 24 this month, so he has another three years before he hits unrestricted free agency. Trading him now is risky but his offensive numbers have declined and are not worth that payday, let alone a significant raise after next season. This would be a way to get another first-round pick in the door and replace him in the pipeline quickly.

Nightmare scenario: Anaheim adds a rental at the deadline

The Ducks do not play another game before the NHL trade deadline but a recent win over the Edmonton Oilers pushed them within two games of a playoff spot. That was a great win and playing competitive hockey is important for this core. But it does not mean they should add at this trade deadline.

The argument for bringing in a piece at the deadline is that they have not done that in nearly a decade. While the Western Conference is strong and will be difficult to compete in, a hot stretch is possible with two great goalies. But the Ducks do not have the star power to race past all of the teams they need to and should not trade a valuable asset for a rental.

If the Ducks were to trade for a young player with team control, that could be a smart move. Bowen Byram and Casey Mittlestadt were traded for each other and have not been great fits with the Sabres and Avalanche, respectively. Either of those players coming to the Ducks in a Zegras trade would be the best possible way to utilize their assets.

But Brock Nelson or Carson Soucy should not be headed to Anaheim at this trade deadline. This is not the season to add someone who could leave in July. The Ducks should be sellers, or very hesitant buyers, at the trade deadline.