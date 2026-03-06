Bryce Harper certainly has a lot on his hands this month alone. Right now, he is playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic and for the Philadelphia Phillies.

As if that wasn't enough, Harper is active on social media, especially on TikTok. On Friday, Harper openly confessed that he edits only his own TikTok videos, per Barstool Baseball.

Tik Tok Star Bryce Harper edits all of his videos himself pic.twitter.com/NYkiDm1iJ6 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 6, 2026

Harper has devoted his TikTok page to a multitude of subjects. Among those things are his favorite baseball moments, going viral for his baking, and sharing his thoughts over coffee.

Recently, he posted a video of himself making chicken wings and baked beans.

Last season, Harper finished with a .261 batting average along with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs. Additionally, the Phillies finished 96-66 and won the NL East. However, they lost to the eventual NLDS champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At this time, Harper is demanding a lucrative contract extension with the Phillies. However, he recently credited Bruce Bouchy's retirement as a catalyst for his decision to remain in Philadelphia rather than leave for the San Francisco Giants.

Meanwhile, Harper and Team USA are looking to live up to expectations as favorites to win the World Baseball Classic and their first title since 2017.

The World Baseball Classic is scheduled from March 5 to 17.

Without question, Harper is one of the most decorated MLB players of his era. He blossomed onto the scene in 2012 when he won the Rookie of the Year award with the Washington Nationals. In 2015 and 2021, Harper was the NL MVP.