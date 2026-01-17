The Anaheim Ducks are in a bit of a free fall. At one point, Anaheim led the Pacific Division, and appeared to be a true contender in the Western Conference. However, they have fallen off as the season as gone along. Anaheim is now sixth in the Pacific, and they won't have star forward Leo Carlsson for an extended period of time.

The Ducks announced that Carlsson underwent a procedure on his left thigh on Friday. As a result, the 2023 second overall pick will be out of action for a few weeks.

“Injury Update: Leo Carlsson underwent a procedure today in Los Angeles to treat a Morel-Lavallée lesion in his left thigh. Carlsson will be out of game action for approximately 3-5 weeks,” the Ducks announced on social media.

Carlsson was an MVP candidate early in the season. He began the year with 15 goals and 34 points through the first two months of the season. Unfortunately, his point production fell off once the calendar flipped to December. The Ducks star managed just four goals and eight points last month.

Carlsson recently snapped a six-game point drought before this procedure. He remains the team's leader in points, with 44 points in 44 games. The Ducks star has not played since a January 10th loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Unfortunately, the Ducks are falling down the standings, as previously mentioned. Anaheim has lost 11 of its last 13 games, including a nine-game losing streak that was broken on January 13th.

Anaheim will need to find a way to weather the storm without its leading offensive star. The Ducks are currently playing the Los Angeles Kings, and will follow that up with another matchup with the Kings on Saturday.