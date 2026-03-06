The Washington Commanders are making an important free agent signing by bringing back receiver Treylon Burks. The former first-round pick has not had the career he had hoped, but he played well with the Commanders last season after being elevated from the practice squad midseason.

“The Commanders are bringing back former first-round WR Treylon Burks, who impressed in limited time last season, source said. The former Titans pick gets a 1-year deal worth a max of $4M.”

In eight games, Burks caught 10 passes for 130 yards and a very impressive touchdown. He leaped up and caught a one-handed TD against the Denver Broncos, which was only the second touchdown of his short career. The first was his rookie season in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans. After three years in Nashville, the Titans released the first-round pick, ending a disappointing start to his career.

Burks' re-signing with the Commanders could be a great thing. He is a cheap add that knows the playbook and has a high ceiling. He had a great college career at Arkansas and can become a playmaker in the right system. The Commanders' receiver room is constantly banged up, so Burks will provide depth for Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders brought back kicker Jake Moody as the team believes he could settle in as the franchise's kicker. The former San Francisco 49er had a solid run with the Commanders after leaving the Niners. The Commanders have had a bunch of different kickers as of late, but Moody might last a while.