The Anaheim Ducks returned to action on Saturday night and picked up a 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins. However, they lost goalie John Gibson along the way due to an upper-body injury, making his status with Anaheim worth keeping tabs on over the next few days.

Gibson saved 19 of the 20 shots he faced through two periods in this one, before he was replaced by Lukas Dostal in the third period. Some fans speculated that Gibson, who has been involved in trade rumors recently, had been dealt to another team. Instead, it was revealed that he suffered an upper-body injury that forced him out of the contest early.

“John Gibson has an upper-body injury and will not return to this game. Lukas Dostal is now in net for us,” the Ducks said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ducks hoping for good news on John Gibson's injury

Regardless of whether or not Anaheim wants to trade Gibson, they will be hoping for some good news regarding this injury. Teams won't want to trade for him if he's damaged goods, and if he stays in town, the Ducks would prefer to keep employing him as part of their top goalie duo alongside Dostal. Seeing him leave the game early, though, isn't a good sign.

Hopefully, Anaheim was simply being cautious with Gibson as the trade deadline quickly approaches. While Dostal has been the Ducks top option this season, Gibson has typically played better, allowing just 2.69 goals per game while posting a save percentage of 91.4%. If he ends up missing time, that will force Dostal into more action, which isn't the worst thing since he is playing well this year too, posting a save percentage of 91.1% while allowing only 2.86 goals per game.

The Ducks will have to get themselves ready for their next contest quickly, as they will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.