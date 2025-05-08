The Anaheim Ducks fired head coach Greg Cronin after another miserable season in Southern California. Their young core is getting older, and they need to take advantage of the talent they have. TSN's Darren Dreger and ESPN's John Buccigross have both indicated that Anaheim has their new coach. The Ducks are set to hire Joel Quenneville as their next head coach on Thursday.

“See how the day unfolds, but indications are Joel Quenneville is going to be the next head coach in Anaheim,” Dreger reported. “Suggestion of an announcement today.”

Buccigross responded to a previous post of his own, indicating the interest on both sides of this agreement.

Quenneville has the second-most wins in NHL history with 969, three Stanley Cups, and two decades of experience. But this hire comes with a load of controversy for the Ducks. Quenneville stepped down from the Panthers' role due to the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks scandal. He was then suspended indefinitely, which has been lifted.

Dreger followed up, indicating the Ducks have done their research on Quenneville before making him the head coach. “Sources say the Ducks did an extensive background check specific to the Kyle Beach case, including the work Quenneville has done to reform from mistakes made during that time. He was the first candidate Anaheim spoke with after firing Cronin.”

Quenneville has not coached in the NHL since early in the 2021-22 season when he was leading the Panthers. That is when the Blackhawks story broke, and he was suspended shortly after. He is not the first suspended member of the Blackhawks to get another job, as Stan Bowman is the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Given his coaching past, Quenneville could be the guy to get this core over the hump. But the Blackhawks story looms over it all as a question they must answer.