Hockey news have waited for the first domino to fall in the 2025 NHL offseason. On Tuesday night, it appeared as if that domino was about to fall. The Anaheim Ducks were nearing a trade for New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider. However, the deal was not done at that time.

This has apparently changed. The Ducks and Rangers have now agreed upon a trade involving the veteran winger, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun noted that there is one last hurdle to clear. And the ball is entirely in Kreider's court at this time.

“On Kreider, a potential trade first reported by Frank Seravalli, there were more discussions Wednesday. The deal is agreed to, but Kreider would need to waive as Anaheim is on his no-trade list. Kreider was doing his homework on Anaheim on Wednesday and will make a decision,” LeBrun wrote for The Athletic on Wednesday.

When Ducks, Rangers could complete Chris Kreider trade

The Ducks and Rangers are certainly far along in these discussions. The Rangers have pondered a Kreider trade for sometime, as well. If he is considering the move, what happens next depends entirely on his decision. If he is open to the move, he will head West to Orange County. However, his no-trade clause gives him the power to say no.

It also gives him the power to take as long as he needs. Anaheim and New York have completed everything they need to complete, barring some potential finishing touches. Kreider is figuring his situation out, and that could take time. A trade won't happen on Wednesday, at the very least.

“Not expecting Chris Kreider/Anaheim trade to go through tonight…but told that doesn’t mean deal is in jeopardy. We wait for tomorrow,” Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday night.

This is now a bit of a waiting game. It's certainly understandable, as this is a major life decision for Kreider and his loved ones. Fans should keep an eye on this story as it unfolds into Thursday and potentially the weekend.