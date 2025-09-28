Cam Fowler will be with the St. Louis Blues for years to come. On Saturday, St. Louis made the announcement that the defenseman has agreed to a new contract extension with the team.

“Cam Fowler is staying in St. Louis!!!! The defenseman has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Blues,” St. Louis shared via social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fowler's new deal with the Blues will run for three years for a total worth of $18.3 million, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of the NHL Network. That's $6.1 million per year for Fowler, who's been playing in the NHL since the 2010-11 season.

The 33-year-old Fowler arrived in St. Louis in December of 2024 via a trade from the Anaheim Ducks along with a fourth-round pick in 2027. In return, the Ducks got a blueliner in Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in 2027.

Fowler had a positive impact on the Blues in the 51 games he played with them in the last season. In those contests, he collected a total of 36 points on nine goals and 36 assists while coming up with a plus-8 overall. Moreover, he posted a solid 54.1 Corsi for percentage in all situations with the Blues, who went 44-30-8. In the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Fowler lit the lamp twice and dished out eight assists in seven games.

Fowler arrived in the NHL when he was selected by the Ducks as the 12th overall pick at the 2010 NHL Draft. Until his trade to the Blues, Fowler had played his entire time in the league with Anaheim, during which he accumulated totals of 96 goals and 361 assists for 457 points through 991 games.

Stuck playing for a Ducks franchise that has not reached the NHL playoffs since 2018, Fowler was used as a trade asset in the middle of the last season by the Ducks. With the Blues, Fowler finds himself in a much more competitive environment with a team that's viewed as a playoff contender.