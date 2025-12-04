The Columbus Blue Jackets have had an up-and-down season so far, and the hope is that they can turn on a switch and go on a run. Something that could help them with that is getting healthy, and it looks like they're getting one of their key players back on the ice.

Kirill Marchenko is set to come back for the Blue Jackets after missing the past few games with an injury, according to NHL.com.

“Kirill Marchenko will return to the lineup for the Blue Jackets against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The forward has missed four games since sustaining a lower-body injury during the morning skate on Nov. 24. He is second on the team with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 22 games,” the NHL wrote.

Marchenko is second on the team with 22 points in 22 games on eight goals and 14 assists, and there's no doubt that they've missed his presence over the past few games. When they face the Red Wings, he is expected to return to the right wing.

Though the Blue Jackets are getting one of their players back, they will still be missing Boone Jenner. The good news is that he's close to returning.

“Boone Jenner is nearing a return but the Columbus captain will miss his 11th straight game Thursday because of an upper-body injury. He has not played since Nov. 11,” the NHL wrote.

If the Blue Jackets can get healthy sooner rather than later, they can possibly close the gap a little in the Metropolitan Division.