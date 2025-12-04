The Philadelphia Flyers dispatched the Buffalo Sabres 5–2 on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, producing another explosive scoring burst that pushed them to a rare franchise milestone.

Philadelphia scored three goals in 59 seconds, replicating their Nov. 22 performance, when they scored three times in just 26 seconds. It’s only the second time in franchise history that the Flyers have produced multiple three-goal flurries of under a minute in the same season, previously accomplished in 1983-84 (March 11 and 22, 1984).

The win came a day after the team learned that leading scorer Tyson Foerster will miss 2–3 months with an upper-body injury, yet Philadelphia followed it with perhaps its most complete team performance of the year. Ten skaters recorded at least one point, with five producing multi-point nights. Travis Konecny, Trevor Zegras, Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, and Owen Tippett all scored, while Travis Sanheim and Matvei Michkov each supplied two assists.

Buffalo opened the night with a Jason Zucker power-play goal at 4:08, but the momentum quickly reversed. At 8:26, Konecny tied the game with a power-play blast, surviving a Sabres goaltender-interference challenge, which sent the Flyers back to the man advantage. Just 38 seconds later, Zegras' attempted pass deflected off Ryan McLeod and in at 9:04 for his 10th of the season. Brink brought the flurry to an end at 9:25 by burying a rebound off a Cates chance.

Philadelphia extended its lead early in the second period when Cates redirected a Brink feed at 1:45, moments after another power play expired. Bowen Byram cut the advantage to 4–2 at 11:48, but Tippett restored the three-goal cushion exactly 55 seconds later, batting his own rebound out of midair.

Samuel Ersson provided stability with 24–27 saves across reports, while Buffalo rookie Colten Ellis allowed five goals on 30–35 shots in just his seventh NHL start. The Flyers also lost defenseman Cam York, who exited late in the second period after a skirmish triggered by a Rasmus Dahlin boarding major on Zegras.

The Flyers have now gone 6-2 in their last eight games and stand 9-3-2 over the last 14 matchups. They will enjoy a three-day break before returning to host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.