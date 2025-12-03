Things have been exciting on Katella Avenue, as the Anaheim Ducks are off to a hot start while leading the Pacific Division with a 16-9-1 record. Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has been in the headlines lately, and actually scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues this week. Now, there is some trade speculation about the Ducks' defenseman, and the rumors are getting stronger. But should the Ducks trade Mintyukov?

Anaheim currently has -230 odds to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel. When the season began, oddsmakers were unsure about them. But the hiring of Joel Quenneville has provided the team with a spark it has not seen in years. Suddenly, the Ducks are scoring goals and rallying from multi-goal deficits. Anaheim enters its next matchup ranked second in the NHL in goals and eighth in shooting percentage.

Mintyukov has had mixed results, as he has been scratched a few times in favor of Ian Moore. That prompted him to request a trade so he could get more playing time. Immediately after the request, Quenneville put him back in the lineup, and the results have been great. Here are three reasons why the Ducks should not trade Mintyukov.

Mintyukov has the potential to do more

Mintyukov has two goals and four assists through 23 contests. Overall, that is not the best production, especially when looking at the projected numbers over an entire season. Last season, Mintyukov had just five goals and 14 assists over 68 contests while experiencing a few scratches at the time as well.

But Mintryukov has one goal and two assists over five games since returning to the lineup, including two points against the Blues. While it has not been the best start to his season, there is potential for more. When the Ducks needed a goal in the first period against the Blues, Mintyukov fired a shot to the far post while his teammates were making a line change. The goal broke the tie and gave the Ducks the momentum back after losing the lead.

Before debuting with the team in 2023, Mintyukov was a point-per-game player for the Ottawa 67s, tallying eight goals and 26 assists over 34 games. Although he has not broken out like some of his teammates, the potential is there.

Radko Gudas and Jacob Trouba are in the last year of their contracts

Radko Gudas will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season. Additionally, Jacob Trouba is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Ducks currently have seven defensemen, but could be one short if both leave. Thus, they need to do everything they can to retain Mintyukov.

Mintyukov will be a restricted free agent, which means the Ducks will have the right to match whatever offer another team makes. However, if the Ducks trade him, they run the risk of losing him as well as Gudas and Trouba. The team is thriving right now, and has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Mintyukov is more important to the future than Gudas and Trouba, and Anaheim must resist the temptation of trading him away.

Ducks must avoid mistakes of the past

Not only did Mintyukov contribute with two points, but he was also second in overall ice time against the Blues. Also, he was on the top penalty killing unit, helping kill all six power plays by St. Louis. The Ducks also have a 60.5 percent expected goals share when Mintyukov is on the ice in five-on-five situations over the last five contests.

Years ago, the Ducks allowed Shea Theodore to escape to Las Vegas, and they have not had a caliber of defenseman since. Theodore had seven goals and 50 assists over 67 games for the Golden Knights last season. If the Ducks want to become an annual contender, they must retain their strong defensive core, and Mintyukov is part of that. While the Ducks have struggled on defense, Mintyukov has been steady, helping prevent goals while controlling the puck to set up offense on the other side.

The current blue line features Mintyukov, Trouba, Gudas, Moore, Jackson Lacombe, Olen Zellweger, and Drew Helleson. While one will get scratched occasionally, the Ducks must carefully consider their options, including who will be on the team when they compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for years to come. After a brief disagreement, it seems like Mintyukov has earned a spot back in the lineup and a chance to continue playing in Anaheim. If the Ducks are smart, they will retain him and allow him to grow within their organization.