The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a solid season, but things could be better if they were able to stay healthy. General manager Kyle Dubas recently had a list of updates from players that could be out for some time, according to Gabriel Foley of Pro Hockey Rumors.

“Most notably, winger Rickard Rakell remains approximately three-to-four weeks away from a hand injury sustained on October 25th,” Foley wrote. “He was forced to undergo surgery for the injury and was desginated as out six-to-eight weeks at the time. He remains on track with that original designation with this update.

“Forwards Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari are seven-to-10 days from making their own returns, per Dubas. Both players are currently on injured reserve with upper-body injuries and were cleared for contact at Wednesday’s practice, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports. Anthony Mantha (maintenance day) and Joona Koppanen (illness) missed practice.”

With the multiple injuries to the roster, that has led the rookies to playing extended time, and they have been an important part of the rotation. Benjamin Kindel has played a role on the team's third line and was joined by Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen. In the month of November, things were a bit shaky, as they went 5-5-3.

The Penguins have still shown resilience despite the injuries, and they have an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. Getting Rakell back could be big for the Penguins, as he has eight points in nine games this season. He also posted 35 goals and 70 points, which were both personal bests for him.

If they can get that type of production from him when he returns, they should be in good shape. As of now, they'll have to keep battling with what they have, and they could try to make a run when everyone gets back.