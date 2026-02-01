The Boston Bruins are facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stadium Series on Sunday. The matchup at Raymond James Stadium is another installment in the NHL's outdoor series, and the teams participated in a new tradition. The Bruins dressed up as Revolutionary War Patriots for their entry, just before the football team plays in the Super Bowl.

SOME PATRIOTS HAVE ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/DEG7T2YbHN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 1, 2026

The Bruins got off the bus while wearing Revolutionary War wigs and outfits, an ode to the city's history. The Lightning showed up in full Tampa Bay Buccaneers creamsicle uniforms, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The pregame outfits for outdoor games have become a tradition in recent years. For the Winter Classic in Miami, both the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers channeled Miami Vice for their outfits, wearing full white suits.

The Bruins and Lightning will put away the outfits and play a vital game in the Eastern Conference standings on Sunday evening. Both teams are comfortably in a playoff spot, with Tampa owning the best record in the East. The Bruins are in the final Wild Card spot, but are six points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This is the sixth time the Bruins have played outdoors and the first since hosting the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. They have hosted two on Lansdowne Street, one at Gillette Stadium, and played as the road team at Notre Dame Stadium and at Lake Tahoe.

This is the second time the Lightning have played outdoors and the first time they have been the home team. They visited the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium for the 2022 Stadium Series, which they won 3-2. Can the Lightning defend home ice and come out with the win? Or will the Patriot Way follow the Bruins to Tampa and help them pick up the win?