The No. 1 ranked Duke Blue Devils basketball team secured another impressive victory on Monday night, with superstar Cameron Boozer delivering an unforgettable postgame moment. The Blue Devils routed the NC State Wolfpack 93–64 in Raleigh, clinching the ACC regular-season title while strengthening Boozer’s case as a top pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

Boozer controlled the game from the opening tip, doing a little bit of everything. The freshman standout finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 8-for-10 from the floor. He also knocked down 9-of-11 of his free throw attempts. With the victory, Duke improved to 28–2 overall and 16–1 in ACC play.

NC State fell to 19–11 and 10–7 in conference action, but the second half featured a noticeably physical tone. Boozer absorbed consistent contact and left Lenovo Center with visible claw scratches stretching across his right shoulder and arm—a reminder of the intensity inside the in-state rivalry clash.

WXII 12 News’ Chanel Porter shared the viral exchange on X, formerly Twitter, posting a close-up video of the forward reacting to the scratches after Duke secured the road win.

“The Wolfpack got me.”

Boozer delivered the line with a smile, reflecting the composed dominance he displayed throughout the night. The projected 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick has now extended his streak of at least 15 points and five rebounds in every ACC game this season, further solidifying his national profile.

Duke also received strong contributions from Dame Sarr, who scored 16 points, and Isaiah Evans, who added 12. The Blue Devils shot 55.2 percent from the field and knocked down 11 three-pointers, but Boozer remained the clear focal point.

The ACC regular-season crown marks back-to-back outright championships for the Blue Devils. With a rivalry matchup vs. North Carolina set for Saturday, Duke basketball enters March with confidence and edge. The last time the two teams met, North Carolina won on a buzzer-beater by Seth Trimble, and Duke will look to even the score this weekend.

Ultimately, his lighthearted reaction underscored his resilience. The scratches may fade, but Duke's dominance continues to leave its mark across the ACC.