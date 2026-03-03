The Kansas City Chiefs are coming into the NFL Draft a little differently. Whereas before the Chiefs would often pick towards the end of the first round, this year Kansas City has their eye on some of the top prospects in the draft class. Looking through the NFL Draft class and their combine results, there's a few names that stand out as potential candidates for the Chiefs with the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, there's one name in particular that the Chiefs should have their eye on. A player that fits one of their needs today or in the future and will be a massive help to their core identity as a offense-minded team. We're talking, of course, about Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who can be the next great tight end to play for Kansas City.

Kenyon Sadiq's monster combine

The NFL Draft Combine always has a few standout rookies break out as athletic freaks. Already considered as one of the top prospects in this year's class, Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq further boosted his draft stock after an incredible day at the draft combine. Sadiq ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and had a 43.5′ vertical jump. He was ranked first athletically by NFL.com after his combine results.

Now, it's worth pointing out that a good 40-yard time doesn't always translate to great performance in the pros. Just ask the Chiefs: they drafted 40-yard record holder Xavier Worthy in the first round last year, but it hasn't quite translated to in-game production yet. Running fast isn't a guarantee of success, but it at least shows that he should be a good vertical spacer for the offense.

What should translate well, though, is Sadiq's versatility as a route-runner. For years, the Chiefs have enjoyed the services of arguably the greatest route-running tight end in history: Travis Kelce. Kelce's ability to get open became a staple part of the Chiefs offense, especially under Patrick Mahomes. The tight end was also a deceptively hard player to tackle in open space during his prime, eking out a few more yards where there shouldn't be.

However, Kelce's game has slowed down over the last few years due to age. His yards after catch have been completely wiped off, and his pass-catching has also declined. He isn't as fast as he used to be, and his ineffectiveness was exacerbated by the lackluster wide receiver room around him.

It's not quite clear yet if Kelce is returning for another season. Whether he comes back or not, though, Sadiq should be an effective replacement for the aging veteran. The Oregon tight end has shown an ability to run a lot of different routes: a talent that will be needed in Andy Reid's TE-heavy schemes. He's adept at getting open against man coverage and has incredibly secure hands to complement his huge frame.

Aside from that, Sadiq also has the potential to gain yards after catch with his acceleration and strength. While Kelce's sixth sense against zone coverage isn't quite there yet, it's also an acquired skill developed with years of experience and chemistry with Mahomes. Kelce could also be a mentor of sorts for the rookie if he does get drafted by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have long lost their first identity as an explosive team on offense that generates big plays downfield. The offense, once teeming with deep threats, has become a dink-and-dunk offense that gets yards slowly. It's time for Kansas City to get that edge back on offense, and taking the most explosive tight end prospect in this year's draft will be helpful in that goal. They also happen to have one of the greatest players to play the position to mentor him, whether he retires or not.