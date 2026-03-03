While the headlines from the Houston Rockets’ 123–118 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday focused on Trae Young’s bizarre “zero-second” ejection, the real story for basketball purists happened after the final buzzer. Kevin Durant, despite logging a heavy 37 minutes, stayed on the floor at Capital One Arena to mentor one of the league’s newest faces.

Durant was seen pulling aside Wizards rookie Kyshawn George for an extended post-game chat. The 14-time All-Star appeared to be giving the 22-year-old pointers on his positioning and shot selection, demonstrating once again that he is truly a student of the game who never misses a chance to coach up the next generation.

KD just loves basketball. Even after playing 37 minutes, he is still giving the other team's young guys pointers they can use for the rest of their careers. pic.twitter.com/HvUUvyak7m — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 3, 2026

On the court, Durant was his usual efficient self. “Slim Reaper” finished the night with 30 points and 7 rebounds. He spearheaded a Rockets attack that capitalized on a Wizards team clearly rattled by the early-game scuffle between Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason. While Alperen Sengun dominated the interior with 32 points and 13 rebounds, Durant provided the steady veteran hand that kept Houston in control throughout the second half.

For George, the mid-court lesson was likely the highlight of a tough night for the Wizards. The rookie finished with 16 points and two assists in 22 minutes of action, struggling at times against Houston's length. Getting a private masterclass from one of the greatest scorers in NBA history is a rare perk of the job, and it’s a testament to Durant’s enduring love for the sport.

The Wizards will need George to apply that wisdom quickly. With the Rockets moving to 38–22, Washington continues to slide toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They’ll look to bounce back Thursday against the Utah Jazz, hopefully with Trae Young actually on the floor this time.