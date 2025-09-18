Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak is hoping for a big season in 2025-26. The Bruins winger is getting hit though with some tough injury news, as training camp is set to begin. Pastrnak will miss the beginning of camp with tendinitis, per the Associated Press.

“He's still on the ice but he'll be in full practice next week,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “So, that's the only surprise we have. Everybody else is fully up and running.”

Pastrnak is not used to missing time. He played in all of the Bruins' games last season. He posted 106 points on the year, including 43 goals. The winger was the team's leading scorer.

Pastrnak has appeared in 756 career NHL games. He has 833 points. The veteran winger has also appeared in all of the team's 82 regular season games for the last three seasons.

Boston missed the playoffs last season, for the first time since 2016. The club posted just 76 points, and finished last in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.

The Bruins have high hopes with a new coach

Article Continues Below

Boston has a new man in charge this season, as they try to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins have Marco Sturm as head coach, after the club parted ways with Jim Montgomery in November 2024.

“Usually there's always one surprise in training camp. And hopefully we have at least one or two,” Sturm said in regard to Pastrnak's injury. “There will be opportunities, and that's what I'm all excited about. I worked with all the young kids the last three years, so I want them to have success. And I'm going to do everything I can to put them in a good spot.”

Boston struggled on offense last year. The club scored just 222 goals on the campaign. The Bruins are looking for some offensive weapons who can work with Pastrnak to win some games.

Time will tell how Boston is able to respond this upcoming season. The Bruins open their preseason schedule on September 21 against the Washington Capitals.