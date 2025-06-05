The Boston Bruins have finally hired a new coach after firing Jim Montgomery early in the 2024-25 campaign.

The organization has named former player Marco Sturm their 30th head coach, becoming the last team in the NHL to find its next boss.

The Bruins announced the news with this video on X:

Boston missed the playoffs this season and parted ways with Montgomery in November following a slow start. Joe Sacco took over for the remainder of the campaign.

GM Don Sweeney explained why the franchise decided to choose Sturm, who played five seasons with the Bruins between 2005-2010:

We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston,” said Sweeney. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity.

As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

A native of West Germany, Sturm's NHL career spanned 17 seasons. He expressed excitement to take over such a prestigious job:

“I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins,” said Sturm. “I want to thank Charlie Jacobs and the Jacobs family, Cam Neely, and Don Sweeney for trusting me with this opportunity. Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and to our fans. I’ve felt that passion as a player, and I can’t wait to be behind the bench and feel it again. I’m excited to get to work and do everything I can to help this team succeed.”

Sturm was serving as the head coach of the Ontario Reign over the last three seasons, who are the Los Angeles Kings' AHL affiliate. Rumors of the Bruins' hiring Sturm emerged last week, and it became official on Thursday.

The Bruins finished with a 33-39-10 record in '24-25, which put them at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.